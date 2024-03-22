Gibraltar officer stands in for Montserrat commissioner

Sections
Friday, 22 March 2024, 15:25
Royal Gibraltar Police officer Sean Perera is currently on the island of Montserrat where he has been covering for the local commissioner of police who is in the UK on police business.
Montserrat is a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean and home to an active volcano which last had a major eruption in 1997 killing 19 people.
As Acting Commissioner of the Royal Montserrat Police Service, Perera's responsibilities include the island's fire and rescue services and the ambulance service.
