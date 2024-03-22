Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sean Perera in Montserrat. SUR
Gibraltar officer stands in for Montserrat commissioner
Gibraltar officer stands in for Montserrat commissioner

Royal Gibraltar Police officer Sean Perera is currently on the island of Montserrat where he has been covering for the local commissioner of police

Friday, 22 March 2024, 15:25

Royal Gibraltar Police officer Sean Perera is currently on the island of Montserrat where he has been covering for the local commissioner of police who is in the UK on police business.

Montserrat is a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean and home to an active volcano which last had a major eruption in 1997 killing 19 people.

As Acting Commissioner of the Royal Montserrat Police Service, Perera's responsibilities include the island's fire and rescue services and the ambulance service.

