Gibraltar to get new bays for e-scooters

Friday, 21 July 2023, 16:06
Gibraltar is to set up trial bays to park e-scooters and bicycles. The government has identified up to 50 suitable locations. The bays will be similar to existing on-street motorcycle and car bays and will be available free on a first-come- first-served basis. Ministers have reminded the public to follow the Rock's rules on e-scooters.
