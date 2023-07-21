Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar to get new bays for e-scooters

Gibraltar to get new bays for e-scooters

SUR in English

Friday, 21 July 2023, 16:06

Gibraltar is to set up trial bays to park e-scooters and bicycles. The government has identified up to 50 suitable locations. The bays will be similar to existing on-street motorcycle and car bays and will be available free on a first-come- first-served basis. Ministers have reminded the public to follow the Rock's rules on e-scooters.

