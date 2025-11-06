Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Festive cheer returns to the Rock with Christmas Saturdays in Town

Gibraltar is set to celebrate the season with live entertainment, music and family fun on 6 and 13 December

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 20:08

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the return of Christmas Saturdays in Town, taking place on 6 and 13 December 2025. The much-anticipated events promise to fill Main Street and Casemates Square with festive spirit, live performances, and entertainment for all ages.

This year’s programme will feature a vibrant mix of local dance groups, live music, marching bands, singers, DJ sets and fair attractions, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The Playmakers, organised by the Gibraltar Football Association, will also be part of the celebrations, adding to the community spirit of the occasion.

One of the highlights of the festivities will be a special 80s-themed concert at Casemates Square on the evening of Saturday 13 December, bringing nostalgic tunes and lively performances to the heart of town.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Christmas Saturdays in Town are slowly becoming a much-loved tradition, bringing warmth and festive cheer to our community. These events not only celebrate the spirit of the season while supporting local businesses but also showcase the incredible talent and dedication of our local performers. I invite everyone to join in the celebrations, support local traders and enjoy the magic of Christmas in Gibraltar.”

For more information, contact the GCS Events Department via email at info@culture.gi or by phone on 20067236

