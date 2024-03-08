Celebrating influential Gibraltarian women

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 8 March 2024, 12:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

The 2024 Ladies That Rock The Rock awards ceremony took place on Tuesday at a gala dinner held at the Sunborn Hotel.

Organised by author and businesswoman Ayelet Mamo Shay, the event recognised the accomplishments of women who have most influenced Gibraltar's social, economic and cultural life.