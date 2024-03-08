Celebrating influential Gibraltarian women

Sections
Gibraltar
Friday, 8 March 2024, 12:25
The 2024 Ladies That Rock The Rock awards ceremony took place on Tuesday at a gala dinner held at the Sunborn Hotel.
Organised by author and businesswoman Ayelet Mamo Shay, the event recognised the accomplishments of women who have most influenced Gibraltar's social, economic and cultural life.
