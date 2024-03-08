Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Celebrating influential Gibraltarian women
The Ladies That Rock The Rock event recognised the accomplishments of women who have most influenced Gibraltar's social, economic and cultural life

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 8 March 2024, 12:25

The 2024 Ladies That Rock The Rock awards ceremony took place on Tuesday at a gala dinner held at the Sunborn Hotel.

Organised by author and businesswoman Ayelet Mamo Shay, the event recognised the accomplishments of women who have most influenced Gibraltar's social, economic and cultural life.

