Two people rescued after whales 'attack' yacht off coast of Andalucía The vessel's occupants sent out a distress call shortly after 2am this Wednesday morning and their 11-metre sailing yacht was towed to port by Spain's Maritime Rescue service

A maritime rescue team had to go to the aid of two people on board an 11-metre-long sailing yacht in the early hours of this Wednesday morning, 8 June, after it was attacked by a group of whales west of Cape Trafalgar.

A destress call went out from the yacht, named Grappa, when the whales attacked shortly after 2am. The Salvamar Enif rescue ship was assigned to assist, and it towed the Grappa back to Cadiz, arriving around 4am. Neither of the people on board the yacht were injured in the attack.

This was not the first time whales have attacked a yacht out at sea. The same rescue ship had to intervene after a similar incident off Barbate on 24 May.