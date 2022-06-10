Aemet issues amber and yellow weather alerts for very high temperatures in Spain this Saturday The State forecaster has warned that maximums could exceed 40C due to the arrival of very warm air from North Africa, although some areas are braced for rain, storms, strong winds or rough seas

Several regions in Spain will have an amber or yellow weather alert in place this Saturday, 11 June, due to forecast very high maximum temperatures, which may exceed 40C, especially in Andalucía and Extremadura. Aemet has said that the arrival of very warm air from North Africa during the next few days will mainly affect the southern half of the peninsula.

Specifically, for temperatures between 38 and 40C, orange warnings have been issued for Cordoba, Seville, Huelva, Jaén and Badajoz and a yellow warning has been put in place in Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Toledo, Lérida, Cáceres and Madrid, where the thermometers will hover between 34 and 39 degrees.

Meanwhile Cádiz province, in Andalucía, will have a warning for winds that may blow with gusts of about 70 kilometres per hour.

The Aemet forecast also warns of expected storms on Saturday, which will be strong in the north of Castilla y León. Rain and storms are also forecast in the Cantabrian mountain range, Central and Iberian systems and in the Pyrenees.