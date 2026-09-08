Three arrested following clan feud shooting that killed four in Isla Cristina

J. J. Madueño 08/09/2026 a las 17:06h.

THREE men have been arrested following a deadly drive-by shooting in Huelva linked to an ongoing feud between rival clans that left four dead, including an unborn baby and an innocent bystander.

Guardia Civil officers carried out five simultaneous raids across Huelva city on Tuesday morning, deploying 80 officers, special intervention units, sniffer dogs and a helicopter. Three men aged between 24 and 36 were detained on suspicion of four counts of murder - including the unborn child - and membership of a criminal organisation.

During the raids, officers seized a firearm, nearly 30,000 euros in cash, around 20 mobile phones, several bulletproof vests, a Taser and documentation linking the suspects to the attack.

The shooting occurred on the night of 16 August in the El Rocío neighbourhood of Isla Cristina, when hitmen riding a motorcycle opened fire with an AK-47 Kalashnikov assault rifle.

The victims included a pregnant woman, her eight-month-old unborn baby, her mother, and a teenage bystander who was caught in the crossfire. A burnt-out motorcycle and the charred frame of an AK-47 were later recovered in nearby countryside.

Investigators suspect the attack was part of a bloody feud between the rival Salazar and Moriña families. The two women killed were the mother and sister of a man known as 'El Baba', who is currently in prison awaiting trial for the fatal shooting of Ramón Moriña in the El Torrejón district of Huelva in September 2024.

Following that killing, members of the Moriña clan allegedly swore revenge, targeting the Salazar family across several towns including Gibraleón and Isla Cristina. In June 2025, El Baba’s father was shot dead outside his home in Isla Cristina, with the violence escalating to August's drive-by massacre.

The three suspects remain in custody and are expected to appear before the Ayamonte court in the coming days. Police confirmed the investigation remains open under judicial secrecy, and further arrests have not been ruled out.