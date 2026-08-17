Isla Cristina shooting: murdered teenager had no link to suspected drug feud

Three people, including a 39-year-old pregnant woman, a 62-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy passerby, were killed in a shooting in the El Rocío neighbourhood of Isla Cristina on Sunday night ... .

Investigators believe the attack may be linked to a shooting in Huelva's El Torrejón neighbourhood in 2024, although sources close to the investigation have stressed that the teenager was not connected to the incident. He is understood to have been passing through the area when the gunfire broke out.

Two other people were injured in the shooting. One suffered minor injuries while the other, an 18-year-old man, was seriously injured.

According to the Guardia Civil, the shooting happened at about 10pm when two people arrived in the area on a motorbike. One of them then opened fire on several people in the street with a long firearm.

Victims linked to earlier shooting

The two women who died were the mother-in-law and sister of 'El Baba', the alleged perpetrator of a shooting in the same area in September 2024 which left one person dead. The seriously injured 18-year-old is his nephew.

Authorities believe the latest attack was a suspected settling of scores linked to recent shootings in the area, although they have not ruled out any line of inquiry.

They have also stressed that the 16-year-old had no connection with the two women who were killed and was simply caught up in the suspected revenge attack.

The El Torrejón shooting

On 10 September 2024, one person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting in the El Torrejón neighbourhood of Huelva.

The alleged perpetrator, known as 'El Baba', was arrested several days later in Gijón. He was wanted over the shooting, having allegedly put local residents at serious risk by firing intimidatory shots from a rooftop overnight and threatening those living nearby.

At about 2.10pm on 10 September 2024, the 112 emergency service received around a dozen calls from residents reporting what appeared to be a shooting in Plaza Violeta in El Torrejón. Police and emergency services arriving at the scene found one person dead and two injured.

Residents reported another suspected shooting in the early hours of 15 September following a fight. The 112 emergency service received several calls from people who said they had heard what sounded like gunshots coming from Calle Gladiolo.