Three dead in Isla Cristina drive-by shooting in southern Spain

Natalia Penza 17/08/2026 a las 10:38h.

Three people including a pregnant woman and a child have been killed in a drive-by shooting in a Spanish holiday resort.

Two masked men opened fire on several members of the same family from a motorbike in the Costa de la Luz town of Isla Cristina before making their getaway.

The youngster shot dead, whose age has not yet been revealed, is the son of the woman murdered. His maternal grandmother was also killed.

A fourth person, whose identity has not yet been made public, was rushed to hospital seriously injured.

The drama occurred around 10pm last night in a neighbourhood of Isla Cristina, which is near Spain’s southern border with Portugal, called El Rocio.

The victims’ bodies were left lying on the street until a judge arrived to authorise their transfer to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in the provincial capital Huelva so autopsies can take place.

Grisly photos said to have been taken by locals and holidaymakers before they were removed have started to appear on social media.

No arrests have yet taken place but the horror incident is already being linked to a previous shooting that took place in Huelva in September 2024 which left one person dead and two injured.

Well-placed sources told local press the three people killed last night are the sister, mum and nephew of the man arrested over the earlier shooting.

He was held in Gijon in northern Spain after going on the run and remanded in custody pending a trial.

Several relatives of the suspect, thought to include those killed last night, are said to have moved to Isla Cristina from the provincial capital following the earlier crime.

The Guardia Civil is leading the ongoing investigation into the fatal shootings. The force has yet to make any official comment.

Isla Cristina, one of southern Spain’s most important fishing ports, is known for its fine sand beaches. The nearest airports are Faro on the Portuguese Algarve which is just 40 miles away and Seville which is 80 miles away.

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