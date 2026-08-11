Where to see the eclipse in each municipality of Granada province

The solar eclipse on Wednesday 12 August, will be visible from all 174 municipalities in Granada province, but it will not be exactly the same ... everywhere. The start time, the moment of maximum darkness and the percentage of the Sun being covered will vary depending on the location from which it is observed.

Although there will not be a total eclipse anywhere in the province, unlike from Galicia to the Balearic Islands, in Andalucía the eclipse will be partial. Even so, the Moon will cover around 96 per cent of the Sun across much of the province and over 97 per cent in some towns.

The north of Granada will experience the greatest obscuration

The best viewing conditions will be in the north of the province. Puebla de Don Fadrique will see the highest percentage: the Moon will obscure approximately 97.7 per cent of the Sun, with the peak occurring at around 8.35 pm. This will be followed by Huéscar, with 97.5 per cent and towns such as Castril, Galera and Orce, where the percentage will be around 97.3 per cent. It will also exceed or reach 97 per cent in Castilléjar, Cortes de Baza, Cúllar and Benamaurel.

In Baza, the phenomenon will begin at around 7.42 pm and reach its peak at around 8.36 pm, with around 96.7 per cent of the Sun covered. In Guadix, the peak will occur at around the same time and the coverage will also be close to 96 per cent. From Granada city the Moon will begin to move across the Sun’s disc shortly after 7.40pm. The most eagerly awaited moment will come at around 8.37 pm, when approximately 96 per cent of the Sun’s visible surface will be obscured.

In the metropolitan area, there will be minimal differences between towns such as Armilla, Maracena, La Zubia, Albolote, Santa Fe and Las Gabias where the peak will occur at around 8.37 pm and the percentage will remain close to that recorded in the city.

The percentage will be slightly lower as one moves towards the Costa Tropical. In Motril, Almuñécar and Salobreña, it will be around 95 per cent. Although total darkness will not be reached, the Sun will appear as a thin, luminous sliver before disappearing below the horizon.

The main difficulty in observing the phenomenon in Granada will not be its duration, but the position of the Sun. At its peak, it will be about five degrees above the horizon and very close to the west-north-west horizon. This means you will need to choose a spot with an unobstructed view in that direction. A mountain, a building, trees or any other obstacle could block the view before it reaches its peak. Viewpoints facing west and open spaces will, in principle, be the most favourable locations.

In many towns and villages in Granada, the Sun will set while it is still eclipsed. The astronomical phase will continue, but it will no longer be visible once it dips below the horizon. It is therefore advisable to check for both the time of maximum and the predicted elevation for each location. The weather will ultimately determine where it can best be seen.

Historical records from Spain's state meteorological office, Aemet, show that the south of the peninsula is among the areas with the highest frequency of clear skies at this time of year, although the specific forecast will need to be verified in the hours leading up to it.

Throughout the observation, special eclipse glasses that comply with the ISO 12312-2 standard must be worn. Ordinary sunglasses, X-rays, tinted lenses and other homemade devices do not provide protection against solar radiation. Cameras, binoculars or telescopes must not be used without suitable solar filters fitted to the front.