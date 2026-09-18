Andalusian storms' final rain warnings this Friday

The weather front in mainland Spain is set to move away on Friday, although it will still leave some unsettled conditions. This includes an "afternoon ... of showers" in parts of eastern Andalucía.

Aemet (the state meteorological agency) has issued yellow warnings in Granada and Almeria provinces on Friday, when it expects rainfall of up to 15mm within an hour.

The areas under a yellow warning in Almeria are: the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez-Almería, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas; Poniente and Almeraa city. The warning will be in force from 2pm to 8pm.

Meanwhile, the areas under alert in the province of Granada in the same slot are: the Genil basin, Guadix and Baza, Nevada and the Alpujarras.

The forecast for the region this Friday predicts skies with patches of high cloud and low cloud in the morning along the Mediterranean coast. "Cloud cover will develop during the day in the mountain ranges, with occasional showers that may be locally heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms in the eastern regions."

Minimum temperatures will remain largely unchanged, while maximum temperatures are forecast to "rise along the Atlantic coast and remain largely unchanged elsewhere".

Aemet also forecasts light to moderate variable winds, as well as a moderate to strong Levante wind in the Strait.

The weather will gradually stabilise over the weekend, although there may still be some showers on Saturday in the far east of Andalucía, as well as "some scattered showers in the Alboran due to the Levante wind, which will be strong in the Strait area".

The national forecast for Friday highlights the likelihood of heavy showers along the coast of Catalonia, the southeastern third of the mainland and "particularly in Mallorca and the Pitiusas Islands".

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province