Heavy hailstorm takes Malaga province’s inland areas by surprise

A heavy hailstorm took the residents of Archidona by surprise on Thursday evening. The downpour delivered no less than 64mm in just a few minutes, ... at around 6pm, according to data from the rain gauge operated by the Hidrosur Network in the town.

This amount of rainfall corresponds to a red alert, as Hidrosur explains; although, fortunately, the episode was very short-lived, and the hailstones were small, so no significant damage was caused.

The Antequera district began Thursday under a yellow warning issued by Aemet due to the risk of storms, although the weather agency upgraded it to amber during the afternoon. The forecast, of up to 30mm in one hour, has been far exceeded by the volume of rain recorded in the area.

This is the same storm system that is causing flooding and flash floods in Valencia and Catalonia, although in the Malaga area it is only having a very peripheral effect. In fact, just a few minutes before it happened, the radar had warned of the formation of an isolated storm cell - one with a high potential for severe weather - which had settled over Archidona.

The Aemet forecast for Friday still indicates a likelihood of showers in the inland areas of the province, particularly around Antequera, although no warnings have been issued.