Robots and simulators join Infoca plan to fight wildfires in Andalucía this summer The simulator provides vital predictions about a fire's progression, while a remote-controlled robot will be able to tackle the flames on the frontline

Regional minister Antonio Sanz next to the robot that is part of this season's Infoca Plan

Andalucía's Plan Infoca forest firefighting operation will use robots and simulators this summer in what is expected to be a dangerous season due to the drought and high temperatures.

The simulator provides vital clues and predictions about the behaviour of wildfires, while a remote-controlled robot will be able to tackle the flames on the frontline.

The simulator, which has been incorporated within the framework of the Cilifo Programme, works by introducing updated forecasts relating to wind, temperature and humidity at the time of the fire and gives a prediction of the fire’s progression. It also takes into account the geography of the area and the resources that must be deployed to control and extinguish the flames.

It can even determine which areas may need to be evacuated, which makes it an extremely useful tool, according to Infoca. The simulator can also be used in other emergency situations such as floods, tsunamis, clouds of toxic gases or spills on the coast, Infoca added.

Robot

Another of Infoca’s new technical resources is a forestry robot, dubbed the dronster, which is designed to extinguish fires and can be operated remotely to act on the frontline. The robot can also transport material such as hoses and water.

The land drone is controlled from a maximum distance of 150 metres and can reach a speed of 5 km/h when clearing bush. The dronster can be quickly transported by helicopter and a 4x4 tactical vehicle will be available to take it to the point of the fire where it is needed.

It will be used in the opening of lines of defence against fire, such as clearing strips of land to slow down the flames and keep the fire away from unaffected ground, or create protection perimeters to help extinguish blazes.

Infoca said the dronster will be very useful and effective in fires thanks to its small size, which will allow it to move with agility in the bush, as well as being equipped with tools to clear vegetation.

The simulators and the dronster are two of the new features in this year's Plan Infoca, which has a budget of 223 million, 27% more than in 2022, its largest ever for fire prevention.

A total of 4,700 people, of whom 4,448 are public workers and 262 belong to collaborating organisations and companies such as the Medical Units (UMIF), pilots and mechanics of aerial vehicles, drivers of heavy machinery and technicians who provide support to the Regional Operational Centre, will be involved in tackling fires this season.

Infoca also has 117 heavy vehicles and 36 aircraft, with ten aeroplanes and 26 helicopters.