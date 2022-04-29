Motril's new immigration centre set to open this summer The Ombudsman has called for the existing facilities to be closed down on a number of occasions following complaints from police associations and trade unions over its conditions

The site of the new immigration centre, which will have a capacity for 168 people. / j. martín

Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande Marlaska, announced on Tuesday that the new Centre for Temporary Attention of Foreigners (CATE) in Motril will be in "full" operation this summer, three years after the start of the works.

According to the government, an agreement has already been signed with the port authority for its "immediate" occupation as soon as it becomes operational.

The construction of the centre, which will have capacity for 168 people, began in July 2019. However, the work has come under criticism by local politicians for delays and lack of clarity over when the building work would be completed.

The building will have a closed-circuit television system (CCTV) and fire protection in accordance with current regulations. The facilities currently in use are inadequate, lack the necessary security and the Ombudsman has called for its closure on several occasions following complaints from police associations and trade unions.