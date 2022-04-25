Junta hopes to reach "a point of consensus" about the fourth Covid-19 jab this week The Andalusian regional government’s Minister of Health will attend a meeting of the national Interterritorial Council on Wednesday

The Junta de Andalucía’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, speaking on Sunday, 24 April, said that he hopes to reach “a point of consensus” on Wednesday at a meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System between the national Ministry of Health and the regions about the administration of the fourth dose of the vaccine against coronavirus.

Aguirre was answering questions from the media before participating in the first race 'Andalucía against Hate' event in Cordoba organised by the Junta in collaboration with the city council, where he said that "now we have a plateau phase" of Covid in the region.

"We have asked the national Ministry of Health to authorise us to administer the fourth dose and we hope to reach that point of consensus in the Interterritorial Council meeting on Wednesday," he said.

When he was questioned about the non-compulsory nature of face masks, he said that “hospital admissions have now dropped and we are in a relaxation phase”, after reminding that “whenever possible, people at risk, the vulnerable or those with symptoms are better off wearing a mask." "But we can only make recommendations," Aguirre added.