Town halls once again warn people about the dangers of jumping from rocks into the sea The activity is forbidden is some places on the Andalusian coast and can carry hefty fines

With the arrival of the warm weather and the start of the summer season, town halls are once again warning people about the dangers of jumping into the sea from rocks. In many places, including Salobreña in Andalucía's Granada province, the activity is forbidden and carries hefty fines for anyone caught doing it.

However, despite the warnings there are still those who think it’s OK. "They are young, they don't see the danger, but it's very dangerous," says a beach-goer who watches them from the shore. "It's very scary because under the water the rocks are very sharp," adds the beach lifeguard.

Jumping from El Peñón is a high-risk activity and a ‘non-sport’ that Salobreña town hall is trying to discourage with fines of up to 3,000 euros. "It's a good measure to put a lot of people off, but I don't think it's enough to stop everyone from jumping," says another of the people on Salobreña beach, who follow the young jumpers' progress with some trepidation.

The jumps can be more than 20 metres high. "The highest is 28 metres and then there is a long pole from which you can jump from 32 metres", says a local expert. For those visiting for the first time, it is obvious that the risk is high, "even if you are from here and know it. You look out and it's imposing. You can't see where the rocks end and you can hit yourself against one as you fall", adds a tourist who has just jumped. If all else fails, the town hall will have to rely on common sense to realise that jumping into the sea from the rocks is just plain dangerous.