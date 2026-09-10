Andalusian regional government announces 46.2 million euros in earthquake aid for Granada

The Andalucía regional government has announced a package of 46.2 million euros in aid for Granada and municipalities affected by a series of earthquakes since 15 August ... , with most of the funding going towards repairing damaged infrastructure, public buildings and homes.

Regional president Juanma Moreno announced the measures after meeting mayors from affected municipalities during his first visit to the provincial capital since the seismic activity began. The package also includes four million euros for work to secure and stabilise elements of the Alhambra.

The announcement follows the seven million euros in financial aid approved by the regional government on Tuesday for municipalities affected by the earthquakes in Granada and its metropolitan area.

Most of the new funding will be used to address damage to municipal infrastructure, health and education facilities, court buildings and housing.

Particular attention will be given to the Zaidín neighbourhood, where an exceptional 15-million-euro plan will be implemented. This includes a major project in the Santa Adela area, home to some of the oldest and most badly damaged buildings. Twelve buildings containing 150 homes "will be replaced", Moreno said.

The plan also includes eight million euros in grants to improve building safety. "We're talking about owners' associations, but also detached houses that aren't covered by the Consorcio de Compensación de Seguros [Spain's state-backed insurer of last resort] or by the government," he said.

Special focus on the Alhambra

Local councils will receive seven million euros to repair municipal infrastructure. Funding will also be made available for damaged court buildings, healthcare facilities and care homes for older people.

The Alhambra will receive four million euros "to secure and stabilise elements" in areas including the Patio de Comares and the Torre del Homenaje.

Moreno said the damage in Granada had not been particularly serious overall, noting that nobody had died, "as sadly happened in Lorca". He nevertheless stressed that financial assistance could not "heal the wounds" suffered by those affected, including distress, anxiety and other disorders.

"We'll provide psychological support, because for us, people come first," he said.

Moreno also called for greater public awareness of how to respond during an earthquake.

"It's only natural that, when something like an earthquake strikes, the first instinct is to flee. Perhaps I'd do the same. But in Lorca, of the 14 people who died, 13 lost their lives because they were struck by debris that fell from building façades. Earthquakes can't be predicted, but we can improve how we behave when they happen," he said.

Moreno defends timing of Granada visit

Moreno also defended his decision not to visit Granada until Wednesday after coming under criticism over his absence.

"It's the technical staff who had to be on the front line. We, politicians, can sometimes get in the way in situations like this, unless there are fatalities. I've come when I've been able to present something, a package of measures we've managed to put together against the clock, thanks to technical staff who gave up their holidays to help and by reallocating funds from several regional ministries," he said.

"The regional government has also been represented from the very beginning by the head of Emergency Services and first vice-president, Antonio Sanz," he added.