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Granada earthquakes 2026

Granada wakes up to new earthquakes

The ground is constantly shaking in the province, as the IGN geography institute reports

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Another early morning of earthquakes in Granada.

Carlos Balboa

Granada

Granada province woke up to more tremors early on Friday morning. The local population reported having felt two of them.

According to the IGN geography ... institute, the first earthquake occurred at 4.05am, with its epicentre in Armilla and of magnitude 2.2.

The other, which startled the people of Granada city, was stronger, magnitude 2.4. It occurred at 5.44am, with its epicentre in Ogíjares. Both occurred at a depth of zero kilometres.

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In addition, the IGN recorded several smaller tremors: magnitude 1.9 in Alhendín at 4.31am; 1.7 in La Zubia at 5.16am, 1.8 in Churriana at 6.11am; 1.6 in Gójar at 6.13am.

The latest recorded earthquake was at 11.02am. The epicentre of this 1.6-magnitude tremor was in Huétor Vega.

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Granada wakes up to new earthquakes

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Granada wakes up to new earthquakes