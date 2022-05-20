Forest firefighting unit prepares for high-risk season that starts in June The service has a higher budget and more staff this year, and is about to open a new forest defence centre in Jaén

One of the teams of fire fighters. / SUR

The Infoca forest fire service is preparing for the high- risk season which begins on 11 June and continues until mid-October. Infoca, which is run by the Junta de Andalucía, has 4,702 staff this year and a budget of 175.1 million euros.

Most of the budget, nearly 91 million euros, will be used for fighting fires while the rest is for preventive work.

The money assigned is 4.5 per cent higher than last year. Many of the staff are fire fighters, but there are also medical personnel, pilots, mechanics and administrative staff.

Infoca is also about to open a new forest defence cenre in the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas Natural Park, its 23rd facility of this type in Andalucía.