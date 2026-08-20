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Granada earthquakes

Granada province hit by magnitude 3.4 earthquake early on Thursday

The province also recorded eight minor tremors between midnight and 11.30am

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An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 has once again woken the people of Granada province in the early hours of the morning.

Carlos Balboa

Granada

Another earthquake, magnitude 3.4, hit Granada province in the early hours of Thursday. According to sources, the epicentre was in the municipality of Dílar, ... but residents of Granada city and the commuter area also reported having felt it.

The earthquake happened at a depth of just five kilometres, at 2.15am.

Before and after this incident, the province recorded eight milder tremors: magnitude 2.2, again in Dílar, at 2.28am; 1.5 in La Zubia (12.52am); 1.5 in Ogíjares (12.57am); 1.5 in Gójar (4.27am); 2 in Montillana (6.28am); 1.6 in Granada (7.50am); 1.6 in Cájar (8.08am); and 1.5 in Armilla (11.34am).

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These incidents are part of the seismic activity Granada province has been experiencing since Friday, 14 August.

The most notable tremors were on Saturday, when an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hit Alhendín, and on Tuesday, when another of magnitude 4.6 was felt near Gójar.

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Granada province hit by magnitude 3.4 earthquake early on Thursday

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Granada province hit by magnitude 3.4 earthquake early on Thursday