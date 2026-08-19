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Granada earthquakes

Granada hit by earthquake of magnitude 2.8

Various parts of the province recorded nine earthquakes on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the most significant of magnitude 3.4

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Areas in Granada province that felt some of the earthquakes on Tuesday night and early on Wednesday.

Camilo Álvarez

Granada

Granada city and its surrounding areas felt a total of nine mild earthquakes on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday.

The most notable occurred at ... 10.35pm, of magnitude 3.4 and its epicentre in Ogíjares.

From that moment onwards, up until 8am, the tremors ranged from magnitude 1.5 to 2.5. The local population reportedly felt only some of them.

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Activity continued throughout the morning, with the most notable tremor occurring at 12.32pm: an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 with its epicentre in Ogíjares. The residents of Granada city and the municipality of Cinturón also felt it.

The first of a series of earthquakes that have hit Granada province this month happened on 15 August. That was the strongest tremor, of magnitude five.

Since then, there has been non-stop activity, with several tremors of magnitude over four.

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Granada hit by earthquake of magnitude 2.8

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Granada hit by earthquake of magnitude 2.8