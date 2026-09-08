Almeria fire death toll rises to 15 with British woman's death in hospital

The devastating forest fire in Los Gallardos in July has claimed another life, bringing the death toll to 15.

Michelle Leake, originally from the ... UK, succumbed to her burns in the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville on Tuesday.

Of the 15 victims, 14 are foreigners: nine women and five men.

Michelle had been living in Canjáyar for more than two decades, dedicating her life to caring for the elderly. She was working in the area when the fire broke out.

On the day of the fire, she tried to flee by car with the 93-year-old woman she was caring for, but the flames surrounded them and they were forced to abandon the vehicle.

As Michelle's sister explains on the GoFundMe page she created for the victim, "the fire engulfed them, causing devastating injuries". Michelle was admitted to hospital with burns to 40 per cent of her body.

The elderly woman in her care died in hospital on 28 July, 19 days after the start of the fire.

Through GoFundMe, Michelle's sister asked people for financial help to cover the costs of the victim's daily care.

The court of Vera is investigating the circumstances and cause of the fire that broke out in Los Gallardos and spread across Bédar, Antas, Lubrín and Sorbas on 9 July.

The Infoca firefighting and prevention team declared the fire extinguished at 9pm on 24 July, after it had burnt some 5,200 hectares.

Several relatives of the victims are now demanding answers from the regional and local authorities, criticising the lack of coordination and quick evacuation.

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