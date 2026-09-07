British woman reports finding human remains in the car of her parents who died in deadly Almeria fire

Danielle Gillam-Kirton, the daughter of a British couple who died in the Bédar forest fire in Almeria province in July, has denounced "serious ... failings" in the local authorities' investigation.

In an article for The Guardian, journalist Helena Horton writes about the horrific discovery Danielle made when she travelled to Spain to inspect the area where her parents Pete and Fran lost their lives.

She found what appeared to be human skeletal remains and personal belongings inside her parents' car, despite the police having assured her that the car had been "thoroughly searched" and contained nothing.

Pensioners Pete and Fran Gillam, who lived in the town of Bédar in Almería, are among the 14 people who died in the fire. The area was popular with expats and the victims are of British, Belgian, French, American and Spanish nationality.

Following her parents' funeral, Danielle asked to inspect the vehicle. It was parked at a police impound in Mojácar. Although the authorities warned her that she wouldn't "find anything", she discovered what appeared to be a human hip bone on the front seat.

"I honestly can't describe what that felt like. I remember staring at what was in my hand, and the slow realisation of what I thought I was looking at hit me. I shouted out in shock," she said.

The discovery caused deep distress within the family, who are questioning the authenticity of the remains cremated following the death. "It makes you wonder: who or what did we cremate?" Danielle told The Guardian.

The authorities initially suggested that the remains belonged to animals. The family, however, insisted that they be sent for DNA testing. According to Helena Horton's article, forensic experts have examined the photographs of the bones and confirmed that they display human characteristics.

"We were initially told it was probably animal remains. The bones were big. I can't see how a large animal like a cow would have climbed into the passenger seat of the vehicle during a fire," Danielle said.

Late evacuation criticism

Danielle is not the only victims' relative to have criticised the investigation. She worked with another family to organise a search expedition on the hillside where other people died while trying to flee on foot.

There, they spotted personal belongings and what appeared to be human skeletal remains that the forensic teams had not collected.

"These were people who were caught in the same horrific fire as my mum and dad. They lost their lives in terrifying circumstances and they deserved dignity and respect, in the way they were treated at the time and afterwards. And for us and the other families, those personal belongings aren’t just objects. They're the last physical things connecting us to the people we have lost," Danielle said.

In addition to the handling of the bodies, the families of the deceased have strongly criticised the emergency response. Although the authorities raised the fire alert at 4.30pm, they did not issue the evacuation order until three hours later, communicated by a single police officer in a patrol car.

Furthermore, the victims' families reject the authorities' initial explanations, which blamed the victims for failing to follow the evacuation instructions.

"At the beginning, there seemed to be a lot of emphasis on the idea that the victims had ignored instructions or hadn't evacuated when they were told to. And that was incredibly painful for us. And now, months later, we're still asking basic questions," Danielle said.

"That, along with what appears to us to have been a lack of proper search-and-preserve procedures at the scene, has left us feeling that there has been a real lack of empathy towards the victims and their families," she added.

Call for the British government to be involved

The victims' families are urging the Spanish authorities to conduct "a proper, thorough and transparent investigation".

"I am referring to the while thing, not just what caused the fire, but what happened during the emergency response, what warnings were given, when they were given, who received them, what evacuation arrangements were in place and what happened to the victims afterwards," Danielle stated.

She is also urging the UK Foreign Office to "keep pressing the Spanish authorities for proper answers". "Eight British people died in this fire, including my mum and dad, so I think it is really important that the UK government continues to take an interest in what happened. After all, we are talking about the treatment of British nationals - the deceased and the living."

The Foreign Office responded that any administrative or judicial investigation falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Spanish authorities. A spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in Spain, and our thoughts are with those affected by the devastating wildfires."

The Spanish government sub-delegation has declined to comment on the matter, arguing that the investigation is now "before the courts".

In loving memory of Pete and Fran Gillam

Pete Gillam was, above all else, a man devoted to his family. His life was guided by an unconditional love for his wife, Fran, with whom he walked hand in hand until his very last breath, and by an infinite and protective love for his children.

Photos his family have shared on social media capture the vitality and joy he enjoyed in Spain. Those pictures capture the essence of Pete: a devoted grandfather, enjoying the sunshine, the tranquillity of his holidays and the joyful bustle of his grandchildren, who were his greatest pride.

Fran Gillam was a woman with a radiant spirit, whose life was deeply intertwined with the beauty and light of the landscapes of Almeria. Her great passion was Bédar, that corner she felt so at home in and from where she would proudly share images of its whitewashed houses and blue doors: a haven surrounded by nature and serenity.

Her love for the province also found expression in the blue of the sea at her flat in Pozo del Esparto, striking the perfect balance between the tranquillity of the mountains and the murmur of the Mediterranean.

Fran captured her chosen home on canvas with delicate skill. She possessed a natural gift for painting. With a self-taught, modern and vibrant style, she managed to capture the essence of Spanish landscapes bursting with colour.

Fate decreed that Pete and Fran would not be separated, as they perished together in the tragic fire that cut short their lives. Left behind is the immense grief of their children, who, from that Thursday when the disaster struck, endured hours of desperate and agonising searching in the hope of finding them.

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