Salobreña creates a circular cycling route through the valley to reinforce its tourist and sporting offer.

Salobreña town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical is set to launch a new 22-kilometre circular cycling route through the valley which forms part of the town. It will connect the coast and inland parts of the area, crossing tropical fruit plantations and the town itself.

The project, entitled, 'Ruta de las Frutas Tropicales' (tropical fruit route), includes the signposting and enhancement of an easy and accessible route linking La Caleta and La Guardia, Salobreña town centre, the promenade, the banks of the River Guadalfeo, Lobres and the Colada de la Costa a la Sierra. The route takes in custard apple, mango, avocado and papaya plantations, as well as sites of scenic, botanical and heritage interest.

The route, which is expected to be launched in spring, has budget of around 62,000 euros and includes the installation of beacons, information panels and signage in accordance with the standards of IMBA Spain, a national and European reference entity in the certification of mountain bike routes.

Salobreña's councillor for heritage and tourism, M.ª Carmen Rodríguez Callejón, said that the project "is part of the municipal strategy of providing the destination with infrastructure that helps to complete the tourist and sports offer in direct contact with the natural environment".

A booming sector

She went on to say that cycle tourism "is a booming sector, especially attractive in mid and low season, which fits perfectly with the model of sustainable tourism that Salobreña is committed to". The councillor added that for Salobreña it is also an opportunity to show the world the uniqueness of tropical fruit plantations.

The new route will improve connections between the different population centres, promote sustainable transport and reduce dependence on private vehicles, while at the same time expanding and diversifying the local active tourism offer.

The project is being financed by Munitur funds from the Andalusian regional government's tourism department, which is aimed at improving the infrastructure of tourist municipalities in Andalucía.