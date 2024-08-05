Red Cross gives out tips on keeping cool on Granada’s Costa Tropical this summer

SUR in English Monday, 5 August 2024, 18:53 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Red Cross has set up an information stand in the La Carrera de la Concepción area of Almuñécar on Granada province’s Costa Tropical, to raise awareness of the risks of heat in a campaign called 'En guardia contra el calor' (On guard against the heat). The campaign is particularly targeted at the most vulnerable groups.

The Red Cross makes a series of recommendations such as constant hydration, the use of light clothing and avoiding exposure to the sun in the middle of the day, which are key to avoiding heat stroke before the first symptoms appear.

Visiting the stand on Monday 5 August, Almuñécar councillor María del Carmen Martín Orce, said that the town hall “wanted to show support for the Red Cross by visiting the stand and collaborating in the distribution of leaflets and informing the public of the importance of the negative effects of heat".

The Red Cross is also handing out leaflets indicating what to do in the event that someone is showing early signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Recommendations to prevent symptoms include not leaving children, elderly people or animals in parked vehicles, travelling with the air conditioning on or opening the windows, being careful with sudden changes in temperature when getting in or out of the car, shops or offices.

The Red Cross also advises keeping hydrated during the day by drinking water, eating light meals, keeping the head cool, applying sunscreen and wearing cool, comfortable and breathable shoes.

Finally, the Red Cross advises that "at the first signs of dizziness or not feeling well, look for a cool place and ask for help from the emergency services".