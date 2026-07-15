British Ambassador visits Almeria to meet local British community affected by wildfires

SUR in English 15/07/2026 a las 11:19h.

British Ambassador to Spain Alex Ellis visited Almeria on Tuesday to meet local British nationals and hear first-hand about the impact the recent wildfires have had on communities across the province.

"I have seen today the terrible consequences of the wildfires which have swept through Almeria and met local residents whose lives have been so tragically impacted," he said.

During the visit, he reiterated the embassy's commitment to supporting British nationals and their families and praised the efforts of those working to assist affected communities.

He also expressed his condolences to all those affected by the tragedy and outlined the support available through the British Embassy's consular services.

"The British Embassy is supporting British nationals and their families, and I would like to thank the emergency services, local authorities and our consular team for everything they are doing during this incredibly difficult time," he said.

Ambassador with Delegate of the Regional Government and Los Gallardos Mayor. ((SUR))

As part of the visit, the ambassador also met Aránzazu Martín Moya, delegate of the regional government of Andalucía, José María Martín Fernández, representative of the Spanish government in Almeria, representatives of the Guardia Civil, Francisco Miguel Reyes Martín, Mayor of Los Gallardos; Ángel Fernando Collado Fernández, Mayor of Bédar; and a group of British residents in Bédar who have been affected by the fire and continue supporting their community.