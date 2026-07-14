Annette Kilgore, Ana Sims and Pedro Rodríguez are among those who lost their lives in the fire in Bédar

Vera magistrates’ court is now on the verge of identifying all the fatalities from the tragic fire in Almeria last week. One of them was ... identified while still alive: a 93-year-old woman who died at Torrecárdenas University Hospital as a result of injuries covering 20 per cent of her body. The rest have been – or are being – identified thanks to DNA tests being carried out in the Guardia Civil’s laboratories and validated by the courts in Vera.

At the moment, there are only three bodies left to be identified. Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased are gradually coming to light. Among the bodies that have already been identified are those of Annette Kilgore, a 69-year-old British national, as well as the geologist Pedro Rodríguez and his wife, the American Ana Sims.

Annette Kilgore: The woman who fell in love with Bédar through Channel 4

The quiet locality of Bédar, a picturesque village in Almeria, was meant to be the peaceful haven where 69-year-old Annette Kilgore and her husband Malcolm Timbrell would enjoy their retirement. However, fate transformed their Mediterranean idyll into a veritable nightmare of fire and ash. On that day, the flames spread with devastating speed. The wildfire closed in on their home almost without warning, catching the couple unawares just as the fire reached the top of the hill bordering their property. Amid the panic, the suffocating smoke and the howling wind, their initial instinct was to flee as quickly as possible to save their lives.

However, just as they were beginning their escape, a pang of compassion made them stop dead in their tracks: they could not leave their cats behind. In a fraction of a second, they decided to turn on their heels and head back into the heart of the danger to rescue their pets. It was in that moment of chaos that the couple’s fates tragically diverged. Malcolm managed to gather the animals and, racing against the clock, take refuge inside his car - a makeshift shelter which, miraculously, served as a shield against the extreme heat and saved his life. Sadly, Annette was overwhelmed by the speed of the fire and the thick black smoke, losing her life before she could reach safety.

Overwhelmed by grief and survivor’s guilt, Malcolm reflected on that fateful moment in an interview with British public service television: “If we’d done the sensible thing and gone the other way, leaving our cats to die, we’d both still be alive.”

Annette and Malcolm’s story is particularly moving because of how it began. Years ago, while they were in the UK, the couple fell in love with the landscapes of Bédar through the screen, thanks to the popular television programme ‘A Place in the Sun’, broadcast on the British Channel 4. Captivated by the promise of a peaceful, sunny life in southern Spain, they decided to pack up their lives and move there. They could never have imagined that the idyllic spot they’d discovered on television would end up being the scene of such a tragic outcome.

Pedro Rodríguez: The geologist who directed the Mina Muga project

Pedro Rodríguez, from Huelva, had devoted his entire life to mining. Much loved in the region and fully integrated into the local community, he lived in El Curato, a remote residential estate in Bédar. He was caught in the flames on Thursday evening while trying to flee the area in his car. Paradoxically, his home was spared from the flames.

His connection to Bédar went far beyond simply living there: they were neighbours who were held in very high regard by the local residents. This strong sense of community was tragically evident during the disaster, when he decided to organise their escape and flee the danger together with other residents of El Curato, including the Belgian national Stanislas, who also lost his life.

Professionally, Rodríguez had a respected career spanning almost five decades in the national and international mining sector, a vocation that, in fact, began in the Spanish Levante. After graduating with a degree in Geological Sciences in 1976, he took his first steps as a geologist at nearby mining operations in the Region of Murcia, and subsequently spearheaded projects in Mazarrón and Cabo de Gata. He later held senior positions as director of Ormonde in North Africa and, most notably between 2012 and 2016, he headed the Navarra-based company Geoalcali, overseeing the Mina Muga potash project, thereby consolidating a prestigious career from which he had decided to retire.

Ana Sims: The American in love with Spain's rural landscapes

Ana Sims was an American citizen originally from the state of Nebraska who decided to settle in Spain with her husband, Pedro Rodríguez, who also died in the fire. Having left behind her career as a photographer in her home country, the couple were widely known and appreciated in their local community by neighbours and friends, who described them as people who were deeply involved and very active in the social and cultural life of the area.

The peaceful life they were leading in Almeria was tragically cut short by the fire. Their family had been trying for days to find out news of their whereabouts. The outcome of the search began to become clear with the discovery of the couple’s car, which was found completely burnt out in an area adjacent to their home - a building which, paradoxically, had not been damaged by the fire.

Shortly afterwards, the police confirmed the tragic discovery and identification of the bodies of the first victims of the accident, one of whom was a woman of US nationality, confirming the worst fears regarding the fate of Ana Sims and her husband.