Weather change anticipated in Andalucía with possible showers midweek

A week of contrasting weather conditions has just begun in Andalucía. Temperatures remain above normal for September and the sweltering heat will continue across most ... of the region on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, all Andalusian provinces, except Almeria, have a weather warning in place. Temperatures in parts of the provinces of Cordoba, Seville, Cadiz and Jáen could reach 41C.

However, the situation will take a turn midweek. The forecast of the Aemet state meteorological agency points to the arrival of a trough, "which will bring a drop in temperatures in Andalucía". "Localised showers are also likely on Wednesday and Thursday in parts of the east."

Forecaster Mario Picazo agrees with this forecast in his preview for Eltiempo.es. "Between Tuesday and Wednesday, a weather front will cross the north of mainland Spain, bringing cooler air and more unsettled weather. Occasionally, isolated showers may also occur on those days in parts of the Mediterranean arc, from Catalonia to eastern Andalucía."

For the time being, Aemet has forecast "light cloud with intervals of medium and high cloud" for Wednesday, "with the possibility of light and scattered showers".

The probability of sporadic showers on that day stands at 70 per cent in parts of the interior areas of Almeria and Jaén. In the case of Malaga, in the Ronda area in particular, the probability stands at 50 per cent.

On Thursday, the unsettled weather will continue, "with intervals of high cloud over the Atlantic coast and low and medium-level cloud elsewhere, which may bring light to moderate rainfall".

On that day, the likelihood of rain will increase, particularly between 12pm and 6pm in Granada, Almeria, Malaga and Cadiz, with probabilities ranging from 60 to 100 per cent.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province