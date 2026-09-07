Weather
September brings another yellow heat warning in Malaga province
Temperatures will reach 38C between 1pm and 9pm in inland areas
Malaga province has been going from heatwave to heatwave this summer and it doesn't seem like September has started any differently.
The Aemet state ... meteorological agency has put the province under a yellow alert for high temperatures this Monday, 7 September. According to the forecast, inland areas, the Antequera area in particular, could reach 38C between 1pm and 9pm.
Within Andalucía, Almeria is the only province exempt from weather alerts this Monday. Cordoba, Jaén and Seville are under an amber alert for maximum temperatures of 40C.
The provinces of Cadiz, Granada, Huelva and Malaga will remain under a yellow alert.
For Monday, Aemet forecasts partly cloudy skies across Andalucía, with clouds developing during the day in the mountain ranges and patches of high cloud in the western third in the afternoon, where airborne dust may reappear.
Along the Mediterranean coast and in the Strait area, patches of low cloud and mist or fog are expected.
In terms of temperatures, the forecast predicts little change, apart from a rise in maximum temperatures on the Mediterranean side and in the Strait area, with light, variable winds and breezes, as well as a moderate easterly wind in the Strait.
In Malaga city, temperatures will range between 22C and 32C.