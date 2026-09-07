September brings another yellow heat warning in Malaga province

Almudena Nogués Málaga 07/09/2026 a las 10:11h.

Malaga province has been going from heatwave to heatwave this summer and it doesn't seem like September has started any differently.

The Aemet state ... meteorological agency has put the province under a yellow alert for high temperatures this Monday, 7 September. According to the forecast, inland areas, the Antequera area in particular, could reach 38C between 1pm and 9pm.