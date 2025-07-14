Can opener, juicer, washable bath mat: this is the minimum equipment required in tourist rental accommodation in Andalucía

Raquel Merino Malaga Monday, 14 July 2025, 17:40 Compartir

If you are planning to book a holiday home somewhere in Andalucía, the regional government (Junta) reminds you that every property for tourist use should comply with minimum equipment requirements.

The most curious requirements can be found in the bedroom section: beds must measure at least 80x190 centimetres for single use and 135x190 centimetres for doubles, while mattresses must be at least 18 centimetres thick, in good condition and with a uniform level of support over the entire surface. Bed linen, blankets or duvets and pillows should also be in good condition and a replacement set should be provided.

The bedrooms, as well as the living room, must have direct ventilation to the outside or to ventilated patios and a system for darkening the windows, although this last requirement will not be enforceable when the local or regional administration exempts it for reasons of architectural protection.

Kitchen and bathrooms

How many bathrooms are compulsory in a tourist accommodation? Two if there are more than five beds and three if there are more than eight. Each bathroom must have at least one toilet, washbasin, bathtub or shower and a mirror with a power socket nearby. But that's not all: towel racks, toilet brush, shelves, hairdryer and toilet bucket are also a must.

Floors must be non-slip in the showers and baths and tenants must be provided with hand soap, gel, shampoo, one hand towel and one bath towel per person, washable bath mat, toilet paper roll and an extra roll of toilet paper.

What about the kitchen? It should have at least two hobs (burners), as well as an oven or microwave, fridge and small appliances (at least a blender, toaster or grill, juicer and coffee maker).

The kitchenware - crockery, cutlery, glassware, frying pans, pots and pans, serving cutlery, etc. - must be well-maintained and sufficient for the maximum number of people that can be accommodated in the dwelling. In addition, guests must be able to find a corkscrew, bottle opener, scissors, can opener and colander in the kitchen.

Other requirements

The Junta also regulates the dimensions of the dwelling: 14 square metres per occupant, although, in any case, the minimum built surface area for the main use of the property must be 25 square metres. If it fails this requirement, it must at least cover the dimensions determined by urban planning.

The rental property must be equipped with cooling and heating systems, centralised or not, with fixed or portable elements in the bedrooms and living rooms. If it operates during the months of May, June, July and August, cooling is mandatory, and if it operates during the months of December, January, February and March, heating is mandatory.

It must also have sufficient furniture and be equipped with the appliances and equipment necessary for its immediate use and in accordance with the number of places available; it must have a television and channel information; power sockets in all rooms, as well as the basic supplies that make it habitable, such as electricity and hot and cold running water, and a first-aid kit.

To ensure that guests can enjoy their stay to the fullest, landlords must provide them with tourist information about the area, either on paper or electronically, and information about leisure facilities, restaurants and cafés, shops and food shops, nearby car parks, medical services close to the property, means of urban transport and a map of the area. Similarly, they must provide tenants with information and operating instructions for electrical appliances or other devices that allow guests to use them properly.

In addition to all of the above, the Junta has specified that tourist dwellings must have storage furniture, utensils and cleaning product kit with a minimum content of scourer, cloth, cleaning gel and rubbish bags; drying rack, iron and ironing board; rubbish bin for the selective separation of waste; smoke detector and fire extinguisher.