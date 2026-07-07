All Andalusian provinces under weather warning in preparation for 'extraordinarily warm' week

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The Aemet state meteorological agency predicts another very hot week for Andalucía. The forecast has placed all provinces in the region under weather warnings.

"Exceptionally high temperatures will continue in general until Wednesday, including. After that, there will be a significant drop, although they will remain high," Aemet warned on Monday.

All provinces without exception will be under a weather warning on Tuesday due to temperatures that, in some areas, such as Cordoba and Seville, will reach 43C.

Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén and Seville will bear the brunt of the heat, with amber alerts between 1pm and 9pm.

Almeria, Granada and Malaga will remain under yellow alerts during the same window, with maximum temperatures between 39C and 40C.

For now, temperatures are expected to continue rising until Wednesday, when they may begin to drop, according to Aemet. There are currently no active warnings for Thursday.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province