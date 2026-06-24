The new Estepona residential development looking to redefine luxury living in Andalucía

SUR in English Estepona 24/06/2026 a las 10:20h.

The luxury property market in southern Europe is undergoing a significant shift. Exclusivity is no longer defined by vast amounts of unused space but by quality of life, convenience and integrated services.

Against this backdrop of strong international demand, the Costa del Sol has established itself as a leading destination for discerning buyers seeking a complete wellbeing-focused lifestyle rather than simply a second home. As a result, Nacaré Residences has been created to meet that demand and aims to redefine the sector.

Backed by a 60-million-euro investment, the project represents more than a financial commitment to the Costa del Sol: Nacaré Residences is designed to transform the concept of luxury residential living by placing greater emphasis on experience and lifestyle rather than square metres alone.

Designed for the five senses

Nacaré Residences will comprise 20 apartments ranging from 220 to 270 square metres. The homes will feature three or four bedrooms and terraces of up to 132 square metres, encouraging residents to make outdoor living a natural extension of the home. However, the project's defining feature is not its size but the range of services available to residents.

The development will include a 1,030-square-metre amenities area featuring an indoor swimming pool, spa, gym, beauty salon and massage area, alongside exclusive social spaces for residents. In many settings, this level of wellness infrastructure would be considered the centrepiece of a five-star hotel.

The development will also feature the Nacaré Owners Club, perhaps its most distinctive element. Rather than simply offering another service or a meeting room, the club has been conceived as a social hub for residents. It will provide a place to relax, read, host private events and build connections with neighbours who share a similar outlook on life. The club will also offer carefully selected partnerships, exclusive benefits and curated experiences designed to enhance everyday life both within and beyond the development.

Estepona, a leading luxury destination

Black Horse Partners' decision to invest in Estepona is no coincidence. In recent years, the town has strengthened its reputation as one of southern Europe's most attractive prime residential destinations, supported by sustained international demand that has not always been matched by available supply. Nacaré Residences aims to fill that gap by targeting buyers looking for more than a second home and seeking a distinctive lifestyle offering.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2026 and is expected to take 24 months to complete. The project has brought together a team of recognised industry specialists, with architecture by Maíz y Díaz, interior design by Pedro Peña and landscaping led by Marina Ortiz. Sales will be handled by PrimeInvest, while Messer will oversee marketing and the building's full operational management, ensuring consistency across design, resident experience and long-term asset value.

The model changing the sector

The Nacaré Residences project is being led by Black Horse Partners, a company that has built its reputation around this philosophy. Headquartered in Barcelona and Andorra, the firm has spent years demonstrating that high-quality shared spaces and integrated services are not simply luxury extras but genuine drivers of value.

Francesc Bascompte, the company's CEO.

According to the company's own comparative data, developments with premium amenities and active management can generate returns for investors up to 30 per cent higher than those of conventional residential projects.

"Our goal is to create sustainable long-term value for both our investors and end customers by anticipating how the concept of housing is evolving," said Francesc Bascompte, the company's CEO.

That evolution is pointing in a clear direction. Buyers increasingly want more than a well-designed home. They are looking for a complete living environment built around wellbeing, convenience and community. Nacaré Residences is not simply selling homes. It is offering a lifestyle. In today's luxury property market, that distinction could prove decisive.