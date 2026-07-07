A quarter of Spain on alert for extreme heat: check if you’re at risk from the high temperatures

As the country endures yet another intense heatwave, over a quarter of Spain's Meteosalud forecast zones have been placed in the highest health risk ... category, with one in ten areas expected to reach or exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Ministry of Health's Meteosalud warning system, 26.92 per cent of its forecast zones were classified as high risk at the start of the week. When areas under medium risk are included, more than half of Spain's Meteosalud zones, 57.69 per cent, are affected. Only 15.38 per cent fall outside any risk category.

The warning system uses bright red to indicate the highest level of health risk, giving a literal meaning to the expression "red hot" on the ministry's temperature maps.

During this time, the Ministry of Health advises people to drink water regularly, keep cool and avoid direct exposure to the heat during the hottest part of the day. It adds that older people, pregnant women, children under four, those with chronic illnesses and people who work outdoors are particularly vulnerable.

The day-to-day situation

This current heatwave is forecast to continue until at least Thursday. Analysis of Meteosalud data shows average maximum temperatures across the Iberian Peninsula and the islands of 35.78 degrees Celsius, easing gradually to 35.1 degrees on Thursday (9 July) before dropping to an average of 33.18 degrees on Friday (10 July).

Today, Tuesday, will be particularly hot. A total of 26 Meteosalud zones, or 14.28 per cent, are forecast to reach at least 40 degrees Celsius, with seven expected to record 42 degrees or more. That represents an increase from the previous day, when 19 zones were forecast to hit the 40-degree mark.

7 July

On Wednesday (8 July), the number of zones reaching 40 degrees or more rises to 28, although only three are expected to exceed 42 degrees: the agricultural plain around Seville, the southern interior of Valencia and the agricultural plain around Cordoba. The Cordoba area is forecast to peak at 43.3 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature recorded during the period analysed.

8 July