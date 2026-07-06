Malaga province under yellow weather warning on Tuesday as new heatwave arrives

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The Aemet meteorological agency issued a heatwave warning for this past Sunday in Spain, with very high temperatures between 36C and 39C and locally up to 42C in the Tajo, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys and western Andalucía, parts of Galicia and the Ebro Valley.

Malaga province has temporarily been spared from this sweltering heat. This brief respite, however, ends on Tuesday. Aemet has issued a yellow alert for maximum temperatures of 38C.

The warning will remain in place from 1pm to 9pm, initially only impacting the Antequera area.

All Andalusian provinces will be under extreme heat on Tuesday. Cordoba and Seville will bear the brunt of it, with Aemet forecasting temperatures around 41-43C at noon.

An amber alert will also be in place for Huelva and Jaén between 1pm and 9pm. The rest of the region will be under a yellow alert.

Sleeping could be difficult. Minimum temperatures will not drop below 24C in five provinces, with Jaén experiencing the hottest nights at 26C.

For Tuesday, Aemet forecasts "mostly clear skies, with increasing cloud cover during the day in the eastern mountain ranges and rising temperatures in the south and east of the region". "Additionally, a moderate, occasionally strong, easterly wind will blow in the Strait of Gibraltar," the forecast says.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province