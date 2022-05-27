A 65-year-old holidaymaker dies after collision with a scooter rider in Andalusian seaside town The pedestrian died from his injuries despite being admitted to a hospital intensive care unit following the accident in Roquetas de Mar

A 65-year-old man has died after being admitted to the intensive care unit of the Torrecárdenas University Hospital in Almería following a collision with a scooter rider on the Playa Serena promenade in Roquetas de Mar in Andalucía on Wednesday of this week.

Sources said the incident happened at 9.30am in the morning when the man, a native of Cordoba and resident in Belgium, was walking with his wife and granddaughter while on holiday in the seaside town. The driver of the scooter, aged about 25 years old, is reported to have collided with the man, who fell to the ground and hit his head. He was rushed to the Torrecárdenas University Hospital, but died from his injuries on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances, since according to the scooter driver, he tried to avoid the pedestrian, and when trying to prevent the crash he fell from the vehicle and struck the victim with his shoulder, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.