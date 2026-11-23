You don’t need to be used to long walks to enjoy the Bosque de Cobre at this time of year. In the villages of ... the Genal Valley, which are fortunate enough to have extensive chestnut groves, you can go on everything from easy walks lasting just an hour to routes that take practically a whole day. Some of these walks, as well as taking you deep into lush chestnut forests, allow you to enjoy other attractions in this part of the Serranía de Ronda, such as its rivers, panoramic views and even its historical and artistic heritage. It is worth noting that most of the villages in the Genal Valley are linked by officially recognised local footpaths to their nearest neighbours, meaning there is an extensive network of possible routes.

If you’re planning a short break at this time of year, when the chestnut groves are at their most spectacular, you might want to consider these ten routes, listed from easiest to hardest. Please note, however, that apart from the last one - which is a circular route - both the distance and the duration given refer solely to the outward journey.

1. The Lost Path of Cartajima

An eagle, a mountain goat, a fox, a deer or a wild horse are just some of the animals that can be spotted along this route, which starts in the village of Cartajima. Mind you, in this case they are large-scale sculptures made from reused chestnut wood by the artist Diego Guerrero. These creations are situated at strategic points offering excellent views of the Alto Genal. The path, which is almost entirely flat, also features a number of spots where you can rest or even enjoy a snack. Before or after completing this walk – which is ideal for children – it’s well worth exploring the centre of Cartajima to see the numerous artistic murals that depict the landscape and traditions of the highest village in the Serranía de Ronda.

Distance: 2 kilometres (one way).

Journey time: 45 minutes (one way).

Route type: Linear.

Difficulty: Very low.

2. The Enchanted Forest of Parauta

The figures that can be seen along this path, which starts in the centre of Parauta, are also the work of the sculptor Diego Guerrero. Gnomes, owls, frogs and small doors and windows set into the trees themselves are just some of the highlights of this path, which winds gradually downwards amongst chestnut trees. Although shorter in length than the previous trail to Cartajima, there is a greater elevation gain here, which will be particularly noticeable on the return journey (the outward leg is all downhill). For those who find this route too short, there is the option of continuing on to the aforementioned village of Cartajima via the officially recognised PR-A-222 trail , which runs alongside the Enchanted Forest. However, in that case, you’ll have to tackle a 4.5-kilometre route (one way only), with much steeper gradients and, consequently, a considerably higher level of difficulty.

Distance: 1.5 kilometres (one way).

Journey time: 35 minutes (one way).

Route type : Linear.

Difficulty : Very low.

Further information : Walking: The Enchanted Forest Trail

3. From Cartajima to Júzcar

Although it is not even three kilometres long, this officially recognised footpath (PR-A-224) is one of the best ways to explore the rugged landscape of the Alto Genal. From the Cuenca Alta del Genal viewpoint, situated in the lower part of the village of Cartajima, the route descends along a path that passes by the Fuente de las Calenturas spring until it reaches the ravine of the Arroyo Blanco stream. From there, you’ll face a climb up to what is now known as the ‘blue village’, where you can see some examples of centuries-old gall oaks. As well as the chestnut groves, much of the route offers excellent views of the Riscos, the karst formation shared by both municipalities and forming part of the Sierra del Oreganal.

Distance : 2.95 kilometres (one way).

Journey time : 1 hour (one way).

Route type : Linear.

Difficulty : Low.

Further information: Hiking route in Malaga: Cartajima–Júzcar (PR-A-224)

4. From Pujerra to the Fuente de la Toma

Some of the oldest trees in the Pujerra chestnut grove can be seen along this route, the first part of which follows a branch of the Gran Senda de la Serranía de Ronda (GR-141). Among them is the tree known locally as the ‘Grandfather Chestnut’ . Although the path climbs steadily in its first section, the ascent feels easier thanks to the spectacular sight of many of these trees, which catch the eye both for their size and their whimsical shapes. From one of the highest points on the route, you can even enjoy excellent views of the Costa del Sol. The other major highlight of this route is the Fuente de la Toma spring itself, situated next to the Puente de la Laguna stream. On the way back to Pujerra, it’s well worth visiting the chestnut museum and seeing the sculptures by Ricardo Dávila dotted around the town centre.

Distance : 3.1 kilometres (one way).

Journey time : 1 hour and 15 minutes (one way).

Route type : Linear.

Difficulty : Low.

Further information : Pujerra–Fuente de la Toma Trail: The path that takes you through a centuries-old chestnut grove in the heart of the Bosque de Cobre

5. Charco de la Cal Trail (Igualeja)

One of the most striking river sites in the Upper Genal is the area known as Charco de la Cal, a pool situated on the River Seco to which this officially recognised footpath (SL-A-173) leads. Although the official route begins next to a bridge on the road linking Igualeja with Pujerra, it is best to start the walk from the centre of Igualeja, which involves walking for just over a kilometre along that road. Once you’ve left the road behind, you’ll start walking amongst chestnut trees along an easy track that winds its way into the Seco River valley. However, on the final stretch, which runs along a narrow footpath through dense vegetation, you’ll need to take extra care, especially if it has rained in the days leading up to your walk. In Igualeja, both the source of the River Genal and the Albaicín neighbourhood are well worth a visit, as are the church and the two chapels in the town centre.

Distance : 4.1 kilometres (one way, from Igualeja).

Journey time : 1 hour and 30 minutes (one way).

Route type : Linear.

Difficulty: Low.

6. From Parauta to Igualeja

From practically the moment you leave the town centre of Parauta behind until you reach that of Igualeja, you walk amongst chestnut trees on this route, designated as the PR-A-226. That said, before venturing fully into the chestnut grove, there’s a good opportunity to see one of Parauta’s most iconic trees, the monumental Encina de Vallecillo. One of the points where you’ll need to take extra care along this route is the Arroyo de los Granados stream, which you’ll have to wade across whenever the water level allows. After crossing this tributary of the Genal, you’ll face one of the steepest climbs on the route, again amongst chestnut trees. Although it isn’t a particularly long route, you’ll need to bear in mind both the gradients and the possibility that some concrete sections may be slippery due to damp.

Distance : 4.5 kilometres (one way).

Duration : 2 hours (one way).

Route type : Linear.

Difficulty : Medium.

7. From Jubrique to Genalguacil

To walk between these two villages in the Lower Genal region along the officially recognised PR-A-241 footpath, you will have to tackle some steep inclines, both uphill and downhill. From Jubrique, the route descends along an old cobbled path to the River Monardilla, one of the Genal’s many tributaries. After crossing it, a steep climb begins alongside the Redondillo stream, where you can see a number of waterfalls that may be more or less spectacular depending on the amount of rain that has fallen in the preceding weeks. As well as walking amongst chestnut, holm oak and cork oak trees, you’ll enjoy lovely views of the villages situated just on the other side of the valley, such as Benalauría, Algatocín and Benarrabá. Before setting off back to Jubrique, it’s well worth exploring the winding streets of Genalguacil to enjoy the artistic heritage of what is known as the ‘museum village’.

Distance : 4.4 kilometres (one way).

Duration : 2 hours (one way).

Route type : Linear.

Difficulty : Medium.

8. Matagallar Trail (Jubrique)

On two occasions, you will need to descend to the bed of the Río Monardillo to follow this circular route, designated SL-A-194, which runs through parts of the municipalities of Jubrique and Genalguacil. As well as chestnut trees, the route takes you through pine, cork oak and holm oak woodlands, allowing you to enjoy the botanical diversity of this side of the Genal Valley. One of the most challenging sections of the route leads up to the Benajarón hill, where you’ll be treated to excellent views of both the Sierra Bermeja and the mountains on the other side of the valley. Before returning to the village of Jubrique, you will descend once more to Monardillo, although on this occasion alongside the confluence of the Redondillo stream. Due to the steep gradients, this route is recommended for those who are physically fit. You’ll also need to make sure that the river can be crossed safely.

Distance : 8.6 kilometres.

Duration : 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Route type : Circular.

Difficulty : Medium

9. Ruta de los Castaños: from Pujerra to Igualeja

The towns of Pujerra and Igualeja are barely six kilometres apart by road, but it is possible to walk between them along a path that winds through a significant part of the Alto Genal chestnut grove. This route, which truly lives up to its name, particularly when the chestnut leaves are turning colour, also offers beautiful views of the mountains between the Serranía de Ronda and the Costa del Sol. In fact, in some sections, the altitude exceeds 1,000 metres above sea level. Among the highlights of this route, which passes close to the Madroño and Juan Agustín mountain passes, are the ‘Abuelo de Pujerra’ chestnut tree and the ruins of the old Guaitará inn, very close to Igualeja. Given the length of the route, it is advisable to arrange your return journey by car in advance.

Distance : 10.8 kilometres (one way).

Duration : 4 hours and 30 minutes (one way).

Route type : Linear.

Difficulty : Medium.

10. From Benarrabá to Benalauría

The fourth stage of the Serranía de Ronda Long-Distance Trail (GR-141) not only offers the chance to walk amongst chestnut trees, but also has the great attraction of taking in one of the most scenic stretches of the River Genal. From Benarrabá, the route descends to the area known as Prado de la Escribana, where this officially recognised trail joins the Great Malaga Trail. From there, you’ll walk alongside the river along the so-called ‘Ruta de las Pasarelas’, which leads to the iconic San Juan Bridge. The autumnal colours of the chestnut groves are thus complemented by those provided at this time of year by the riverside vegetation. The most challenging part of this route is the final stretch, where you’ll face a steep climb to the outskirts of the village of Benalauría. Here too, it’s advisable to arrange for a lift back to the starting point.

Distance : 11.7 kilometres (one way).

Journey time : 3 hours and 45 minutes (one way).

Route type : Linear.

Difficulty : Medium.