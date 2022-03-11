A tribute to German composer Felix Mendelssohn A classical cord quartet will be presenting a concert that pays tribute to the German composer Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy

To mark the 175th anniversary of the death of Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, the chamber ensemble Cuarteto Clásico de Córdoba has created the concert Loving Mendelssohn, which it will present on 30 March, 7.30pm at the Fundación Unicaja Sala María Cristina, Calle Marqués de Valdecañas.

With the famous Quartet op. 13 No. 2 by the Hamburg composer as a starting point, the orchestra will establish a connection to Spanish music for string quartets with the interpretation of String Quartet No. 3 by Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga, a contemporary and kindred spirit of Mendelssohn.

The premiere of the Parergon, composed by Óscar Prados from Cordoba and inspired by the works of Mendelssohn, also establishes a connection to contemporary music.

The quartet, composed of violinists Luis Rubén Gallardo and Encarnación Almansa, violist Juan Ayuso and violoncellist Rodrigo García Simón, also performed last year in the hall of the Mendelssohn Foundation in Berlín, among other venues.

Entry tickets 10 euros from www.vivetix.com/entradas-loving-mendelssohn-cuarteto-clasico-de-cordoba