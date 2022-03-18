Swedish artist unveils latest collection The artist's collection of works consists of 30 abstract and contemporary pieces on canvas and wood

Kjell Sporrong with one of his new abstract artworks. / SUR

The Gallery Art Club in Fuengirola is hosting a new collective exhibition with works by Swedish artist and interior designer Kjell Sporrong.

The new exhibition, which will be inaugurated on Friday (today) at 6pm and will continue until Wednesday 20 April, includes 30 works on canvas and wood.

The artist, who is known for creating large contemporary and abstract pieces, has spent his life travelling the world exploring different creative directions.

Much of his work is executed in dark colours and sombre tones, although his new collection offers more colourful pieces composed from a combination of different media and materials.

The exhibition includes three of his collections: the blues greens and turquoise; the red, orange and fuchsia, and the greys, whites and beige, all of which have been inspired by nature, French poetry and the artist's journeys.

Sporrong has spent his life travelling the world exploring different creative directions and he eventually settled on the Costa del Sol in 2001, where, after twenty years as the driving force behind the Astracán Marbella design company, he now dedicates much of his time to his art.