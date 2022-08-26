Spanish, Cuban and African music at the Three Cultures Festival There will be a tapas route, craft market, workshops, fireworks, children's entertainment and live music performances

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Frigiliana's popular Three Cultures Festival is back.

From 2006 until 2019 the last weekend in August has been given over to celebrating the village's Islamic, Jewish and Christian cultures that have left their legacy in the village.

This year the event, which started yesterday Thursday 25 and will continue until Sunday 28 August, presents an extensive programme of activities including a tapas route, musical performances, parades, a fireworks and music show, workshops, a craft market, cinema and children's entertainment.

Among many other bands, Ogun Afrobeat, led by Nigerian vocalist and drummer Akindimeji "Akin" Onasanya play Afro-Cuban, Ethiopian melodies, African American funk, jazz fusion and Middle Eastern music and will be performing tonight at 11pm. Maruja Limón; an all-female group from Barcelona whose influences are Latin, Mediterranean and Flamenco fusion, will be performing in the Plaza de las 3 Culturas at 11pm on Saturday. Cuban-Spanish jazz singer, Omara Portuondo, will be closing this year's festival on Sunday with a performance starting at 10pm on Plaza de las 3 Culturas. Her performance will be followed by a firework and music show in the square at midnight.

Further information on Facebook: Festival 3 Culturas Frigiliana.