Smokie tribute debuts in Benalmádena Smokin is a new five-piece tribute band that performs the iconic hits of the British pop sensation of the 70s

A new group that will recreate the nostalgic pop sound of one of the most popular bands of the mid-1970s will come to the Moonlight Lounge Bar in Benalmádena on Saturday 16 April.

Smokin is a five-piece tribute band that performs the hits of Smokie, a highly successful English pop band who had a worldwide hit with Living Next Door to Alice, a cover version of the song originally released by the Australian band New World.

Smokie found success all over the world after teaming up with the renowned song writing duo Mike Chapman and Nicky Chin, who turned out hits for many of the top glam rock bands of the mid-1970s.

The group went through several line-up changes and was still performing throughout Europe until the final original member of the band died in December 2021.

The tribute band, which was the brainchild of Martyn Wood who knew the original band back in the late 70s, and local musician, Ray Frost, faithfully replicate the unmistakable Smokie sound. Along with the band's most popular song, which Smokie collaborated on a novelty re-recording in 1995 with comedian Roy Chubby Brown, the tribute will present most of the group's top hits, which include If You Think You Know How to Love Me and Lay Back in the Arms of Someone.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 8.30pm, cost five euros in advance or ten euros at the door, and are available from Sunset Beach Club (Benalmádena), Ibex Insurance (Fuengirola), Martin's Hair Salon (Arroyo de la Miel), or by phoning 658579695.