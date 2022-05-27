Pride festival 'with no labels' The last time it was held, over 50,000 people came from all over the world to enjoy the celebration of diversity

The last time the Pride festival was held in Torremolinos (2019), more than 50,000 people from all over the world came to the Costa del Sol resort, not only to defend LGBT rights, but also to enjoy this colourful celebration of diversity.

The council have chosen the slogan - 'Torremolinos with no labels; for the rights of LGTBIQ+ children and adolescents' - which aims to integrate the whole of society in this event that advocates freedom and equality. The idea is to break the prejudice that an LGBT event is solely for the LGBT community.

The festival starts tomorrow, 28 May with a theatre performance and is followed by concerts, seminars, exhibitions, sporting events (high-heel races, beach volleyball) and workshops for everything from nail painting and self defence to ballroom dancing and children's stories, until 4 June.

The festival includes a mental health seminar and sexual health screening as well as short films and a book presentation. A full listing of the events is online: www.pridetorremolinos.es/