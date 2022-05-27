Musicians bid farewell to Allioli music festival Many of the top musicians in the province have played at the Allioli Music Festival and the bar became famous for supporting the live music scene

Bar Allioli, an innovative live music venue in the small village of Jimera de Líbar, will host the final instalment of the Allioli music festival on Saturday 4 June.

A host of bands are lined up for a day of fun and entertainment to say goodbye to the bar, which will close its doors after more than fourteen years promoting the most revered music festival in the area.

The festival, which will take place in a large marquee that will be erected in the Plaza San Roque, will kick off at midday, with the first band, Thrifty Malone, taking the stage at 1.30pm.

The music will continue throughout the day with several prominent bands, including The Islanders (3.30pm), who are coming from Denmark especially for the occasion; and the coast's most original blues outfit, The Blue Stompers Jump Review (5.30pm).

Other bands scheduled to perform are the Spanish rockabilly band, The Howlin' Ramblers (7.30pm); and the first band to ever play the venue, Equis (9.30pm), a three-piece group fronted by Marcus Myers that play a mixture of music from Nirvana to Otis Reading.