Malaga brings back Tardeo Summer music festival in June

Cristina Pinto 19/05/2026 a las 13:42h.

Nearly 3,000 people enjoyed the debut of Tardeo Summer last year: a festival SUR, Grupo Mundo and 101tv dedicate to live music featuring the greatest hits of the 80s and the 90s.

Following the success of the first event, this evening festival returns on 27 June with a major change. The live music concerts from 7pm to 2am will, this time, take over the Levante dock, at the Port of Malaga.

Last year, the festival established itself as one of the major events of the start of summer in Malaga.

Tardeo Summer is for the people of Malaga and for anybody who wants to sing, dance and enjoy the sea breeze, with no VIP areas limiting movements, with minimal queues at bars and a great atmosphere.

The event maintains its commitment to a repertoire of the greatest hits. This has turned it into a musical experience for all generations on the Mediterranean coast.

Last year, the audience jumped to the sounds of Van Halen, Bon Jovi, Mecano and Hombres G, with performances by Señor Mirinda, Money Maker, DJ Tony Logan, Alejados, 90 Roll and Electroduendes.

The lineup confirmed so far for this year includes Comando G, Free Soul Band, iPop, Play and Radio 80, with more to be announced soon.

The price is 25 euros per ticket, which includes one drink and all booking fees. Regarding entry regulations, the organisers have specified that all children under the age of 16 can only enter with an adult.

In addition, SUR subscribers enjoy an extra ten per cent discount on all Oferplan offers for this event. Users must log in to Oferplan with the same account they use for their SUR subscription. Upon purchase, the system will automatically recognise them as subscribers and apply the discount.