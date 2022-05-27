Las Lagunas romería returns in style this weekend after a two-year hiatus

The Las Lagunas romería will make a welcome return on Sunday 29 May after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and organisers have said it will be more spectacular than ever.

This traditional pilgrimage will begin in the parish of San Manuel with a mass at 10.30am in honour of the Virgen de la Paz, before passing through the streets of the municipality and on to the Parque Esparragal.

The romería, which will precede the Las Lagunas feria, will be held in the Esparragal park and will offer a day of typical activities and live music, along with a free paella for all attendees.

Organised by the Brotherhood of Jesús Vivo de Las Lagunas, the event will offer all the colour and panache of an Andalusian festivity, including flamenco dancing, verdiales and choral performances, a cavalcade of brightly decorated carts - which will be entered into the best decorated cart competition - along with demonstrations by Andalusian pure breed horses and their riders.