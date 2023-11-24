International Christmas fair kicks off Benalmádena's festive season

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena will host its Festival Internacional de Navidad from Friday 1 until Sunday 3 December, a three-day event that focuses on different Christmas traditions from all corners of the world.

The fair, now in its twelfth year, has been brought forward this year and has also been relocated to Plaza Adolfo Suarez (Pueblosol) in Arroyo de la Miel.

Organised by the Benalmádena Foreign Residents' department and various local expat associations, this year's event presents the festive customs and culinary traditions of more than 15 of the different nationalities that reside in the municipality.

The festival will begin at midday on Friday 1 December with the parade of all the associations and societies involved. All of the participating countries will be highlighting their traditional cuisine, which includes classic yuletide specialities from Europe, South American and Asia.

The weekend will offer a variety of entertainment, live music and dance shows performed by some of the coast's top performers, and local folklore groups.

The festival will also include plenty of activities to keep the children occupied, including a bouncy castle, face painting and festive games and competitions.

There will also be visits from Father Christmas and the Three Kings throughout the weekend.

The fair will open from midday until midnight.