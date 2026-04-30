Head to Frigiliana to find out about sugar cane production

Jennie Rhodes 30/04/2026 a las 13:51h.

Frigiliana is celebrating its sugar cane molasses production on Saturday 2 May at the 'Día de la Miel de Caña', which pays tribute to this traditional sweet treat in Malaga. Although it isn't technically honey, in Spanish it is described as 'miel de caña', literally, honey from cane.

Frigiliana is home to the only working sugar cane mill in Europe: Ingenio Nuestra Señora del Carmen, which will be open throughout the day for guided tours.

The tours will give visitors a fascinating insight into the history and important of sugar cane production in the Axarquía and how it continues in Frigiliana today.

The event officially starts at 12pm and as well as the guided tours, there will be demonstrations of traditional recipes using sugar cane and the chance to taste some of the dishes prepared.

Market

A Sabor a Málaga foodie market will be set up on the town's Plaza de las Tres Culturas, where visitors will have the opportunity to sample and buy other products and produce from around the province. There will be live music from 4.30pm, including flamenco and traditional dancing.

Sugar cane was introduced to the Iberian peninsula from Asia during the Muslim rule and then taken to America by Christopher Columbus. For more than five centuries and until just sixty years ago sugar cane formed part of the landscape and economy of Malaga province.

Nuestra Señora del Carmen de Frigiliana factory dates back to 1725, although the history goes back to the 17th century and a previous mill founded by Íñigo Manrique de Lara, the first Count of Frigiliana.

For further information about the event go to: www.andaluciamia.com.