CaixaBank, leading bank in Spain, reinforces its services for international clients with a new remote assistance centre in Malaga

SUR in English Málaga 11/06/2026 a las 09:16h.

CaixaBank, the leading bank in Spain, offers a wide range of products and services for international clients. In this sense, HolaBank is CaixaBank’s specialised programme catering for international customers who spend long periods of time in Spain, or wish to settle in the country.

It offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including a diverse portfolio of financial and non-financial products and services, designed to meet the specific needs of CaixaBank’s international customers.

HolaBank has 675,000 customers from the main tourist markets around the world, mainly from Europe, USA and Canada, who spend long periods in Spain. To offer them the best service, HolaBank has 500 multilingual advisers specialising in international customers, 416 branches for the international community close at hand, and the CaixaBankNow app, the bank’s digital service available in more than 20 languages.

New services from Malaga

In 2025, HolaBank has strengthened its presence in Andalucía with the launch of HolaBankConnecta, a remote management model aimed at more than 172,000 customers, catered from two new remote service centres in Malaga (Andalucía) and Alicante (Com. Valenciana).

Ampliar Ampliar

Through HolaBankConnecta and its technological tools such as cobrowsing and video calls, every customer can contact their manager from anywhere in the world. The establishment of HolaBankConnecta, therefore, not only enriches the customer experience, but also guarantees effective collaboration with the entity’s physical network, establishing a model of attention that allows identifying areas for improvement and offering effective real-time solutions.

To further strengthen this remote model, HolaBank has hired more than 30 managers spread across the two centres. These new resources make it possible to offer a service adapted not only in language, but also in culture, thanks to a team of different nationalities and with a proficiency in 14 languages who cover a range of up to 19 nationalities. HolaBank not only seeks to be another option in the banking field, but to become the benchmark bank for international customers who choose Spain as their destination.

CaixaBank’sHolaBankConnecta programme not only responds to the growing demand for international customers, but it does so with a unique approach, integrating remote management, customisation and culture.

This model, based on both technology and the team’s cultural diversity, underlines CaixaBank’s commitment to an added value service that adapts to the constant changes in the international market.

A pioneer in innovation

CaixaBank was the first Spanish bank to enable non-residents in Spain to open an account and apply for a mortgage in the country with a 100% online solution, through award-winning CaixaBank’sMortgageNow and CaixaBank’s digital onboarding platform.

The platform for digital on-boarding allows non-residents of Spain to sign up with HolaBank, the bank’s programme intended for the international community, in a digital way, from any device and anywhere. The service, intended for Western European citizens with interests or property in Spain, enables them to complete the sign-up process in English through the bank’s fully secured website and in five easy steps. With a video identification system and the signing of the contract carried out through SMS, new customers can have an HolaBank account within 48 hours and can sign up to CaixaBankNow online banking, where they can access all the benefits of the specific programme for the international community digitally, as well as its financial and non-financial services. They can also receive transfers from abroad, make transfers within Spain, pay bills by direct debit, translate documents and gain assistance with moving house or relocating, in addition to other services. Once the online process is completed, the new clients will only have to confirm their identity in a physical branch within three months.

In addition, MortgageNow is CaixaBank’s digital mortgage application service for non-residents in Spain and international real-estate brokers, and a pioneering service in the country. This service allows potential international buyers of property in Spain to apply for a mortgage from their country, in a fully secure way and with a feasibility response in 72 hours. The platform includes the lists of documentation customised by country and the type of occupation in the customer’s language and enables the registration of the documentation required to carry out the mortgage study, with no need to translate it into Spanish. In addition, there is a private space for real-estate brokers who can manage all their applications with the guarantee of a fast feasibility response. Both the digital on-boarding and MortgageNow are intended for people with an interest or property in Spain who are residents of Europe, who want to progress in their banking and real-estate procedures. It is available for people living in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Netherlands, Finland, France, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom; and for Spaniards with residence in those countries.

To use the MortgageNow programme, it is not necessary to be a CaixaBank customer, but instead to simply live in Europe and have an interest in purchasing a property in Spain. Other products and services are the HolaBank account, with multiple advantages such as a visa credit card, online banking, paying in checque in euros drawn from a bank in Spain or transfers in euros to accounts in the EU, and the HolaBank Club, a service with non-financial solutions, such as relocation services, legal assistance, booking services, home emergencies services, handyman service or telepharmacy, among many others.

CaixaBank, a leading bank for international businesses

CaixaBank, a leading bank for international businesses

In addition, CaixaBank, through CaixaBank Business, provides services to companies, through more than 210 specialised centres and branches throughout every region of Spain, staffed by 2,200 highly qualified professionals with a solid reputation in business consulting. The company has specialists in financing, foreign trade, treasury, tourism, real estate and SMEs, who offer a personalised service beyond financing to support and promote the corporate sector.

Moreover, through Day One, CaixaBank focuses on tech and innovation companies, and their investors. Internationally, the entity supports its corporate clients with various operational solutions with effective territorial access to more than 120 markets in different countries and offers the best advice for their operations abroad. CaixaBank serves both SMEs and micro-enterprises that are starting their export activities, as well as large corporations and business groups facing more complex international projects.

CaixaBank’s international presence

CaixaBank’s international network provides support to the entity’s corporate clients operating abroad, as well as to large corporations. With more than 300 professionals, about 30 international presence points and agreements with over 1,550 correspondent banks, it covers more than 70 countries across all continents.

This external presence is composed of six branches - Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland and Morocco, all of them authorised by regulators to provide with banking and financial services. It also has 17 representative offices spread across five continents: Istanbul (Turkey), Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), New Delhi (India), Cairo (Egypt), Algiers (Algeria), Johannesburg (South Africa), New York (USA), Santiago (Chile), Bogota (Colombia), Sáo Paulo (Brazil), Lima (Peru), Sydney (Australia) and Toronto (Canada). These offices offer advisory and support in trade finance, corporate banking, payments and project financing.

CaixaBank also has two banking subsidiaries: the Portuguese Banco BPI, which is the fourth-largest financial entity in the country in terms of assets, and CaixaBank Wealth Management Luxembourg, which is exclusively dedicated to wealth management in multiple jurisdictions.