Young motorcyclist killed in accident in Nerja

A young 25-year-old motorcyclist from Frigiliana died on Thursday 30 April in an accident in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol, in ... an area close to the River Chíllar. The accident has shocked residents of both Nerja and Frigiliana, where the young man was originally from.

According to sources close to the investigation, the accident took place at around 16.10pm on a road that connects Calle Mirto with the riverbed, next to the San Isidro irrigation community's wells.

For reasons under investigation, Alberto Jaime Platero reportedly lost control of the motorbike and crashed into a tree. His motorbike was thrown several metres as a result of the impact.

The young man reportedly lost control of the motorbike and crashed into a tree.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, although the severe trauma he suffered was tragically fatal. Emergency medical services were on the scene, as well as Guardia Civil and Nerja Local Police officers. Medics tried to resuscitate the young man for more than two hours, but were unable to save his life. A medical helicopter was also mobilised, but was not used.

Consternation

The exact circumstances of the accident have not been revealed at this stage and the Guardia Civil's investigation will determine what happened. According to the same sources, Alberto Jaime was returning from work on farm in the area, where he had been working with his father who was driving another vehicle.

The deceased was returning from completing his day's work on a local farm, where he had been working with his father.

The area where the accident occurred is a secondary access road to agricultural areas, usually used by residents of farms, property and farm workers.

Frigiliana town hall has announced that, as a sign of mourning, Día de la Miel de Caña, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday 2 May and Día de la Cruz scheduled for the 1 May holiday been suspended. "As a sign of respect for the events that have taken place and in consideration of the family and friends, Frigiliana town hall has decided to cancel the events planned for 1, 2 and 3 May. It also conveys its sincere condolences to the family and friends," the town hall said in a statement posted on social media.