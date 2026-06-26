Frivolity and risqué fun during the annual Pride Day festivities

One of the many International Pride Day parades in the province last year.

Tony Bryant 26/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Towns along the Costa del Sol and inland (as in various parts of the world) are participating in International Pride Day (28 June), a day dedicated to promoting tolerance, equal rights, non-discrimination and the dignity of people within LGBT+ communities. The day marks the 1969 Stonewall riots, which led to the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBT+ rights in the USA and, eventually, around the world.

Some towns, like Torremolinos and Estepona, have already held their Pride celebrations, while Benalmádena, currently in the middle of its San Juan summer fair, has scheduled an event for the last Saturday of July.

Malaga city organised a series of events which began on Monday and continue until Saturday 27 June, when thousands of people are expected to gather for the main event in the Plaza de la Merced. The activity begins with the colourful parade organised by various groups and associations from Plaza de la Constitución, which will proceed through the streets of the city centre and on to Plaza de la Merced, where the statement will be read at 8pm.

Following the reading, the main party will begin, with the flamboyant Alice Wonderland as master of ceremonies. The night will include performances by several established drag queens and is expected to continue until the early hours.

Similar events will be held in Nerja, which has seen a wide programme of cultural, sporting and festive activities throughout June. One of the highlights takes place on Saturday (27) with the official ceremony in the town hall, where the statement will be read and the Nerja Pride awards will be presented.

The traditional parade will depart from the Balcón de Europa at around 8.30pm, followed by the energetic celebrations in Plaza de los Cangrejos.

The town of Cómpeta in the Axarquía area of Malaga province will enjoy its fifth annual Cómpeta Pride event on 26 and 27 June, which includes bingo drag at La Carpintería Bar from 9pm on Friday, and the high heel race on Saturday on Plaza Almijara.

Western Costa del Sol

Marbella has organised a large-scale event on Friday, which begins at 7pm next to the Fontanilla roundabout. The party offers a varied programme featuring live musical performances, entertainment and plenty of frivolity and risqué fun.

In Fuengirola, the day will be marked with an institutional event that will include the reading of a statement and a panel discussion bringing together representatives of the Andalucía Diversidad federation from different generations to share their experiences and reflect on society's progress in terms of diversity, equality and rights.

The celebrations in Mijas have been organised to “raise awareness, celebrate diversity and continue moving towards a future in which no one has to hide who they are or whom they love”. Although several activities took place earlier this week, the main event is held in the Manuel España theatre on 26 June, where the statement will be read by Antonio Ferre, president of the Andalucía Diversidad federation.

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