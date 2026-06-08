Flamboyant fun and colourful festivities during Pride 2026 in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant 08/06/2026 Actualizado a las 11:35h.

Torremolinos hosted its Pride 2026 festivities over the weekend, a programme of activities that began on Thursday (4 June) with the unfurling of the rainbow flag and the opening speech, which was given by Satín Greco, winner of the fifth season of Drag Race España.

Under the slogan of ‘where culture is sown, freedom flourishes’, this year’s festival featured shows by renowned drag artists such as La Prohibida, Kelly Roller, Alma DeSoul and Lara Sajem, along with musical performances by Miss Caffeina, the LGTBI choir and the Rainbow choir, among others.

The main parade took place on Saturday, when thousands of gaily clad revellers followed the 23 floats on a route through the town centre and on to the cultural centre, where the official manifesto was read.

According to data released by the Local Police, more than 100,000 people converged on the town on Saturday to participate in this flamboyant parade, which, as in previous years, included SUR's SIX float.

SUR's SIX float during Saturday's parade. (SUR)

Alongside risqué drag shows, revellers enjoyed a wide-ranging programme of activities, including a diversity-themed treasure hunt, the proud pets competition and ‘high heels race’.

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, said: “Today is a day of advocacy and celebration, a day when our town dresses itself in its brightest colours. We are delighted to welcome so many people who have come to celebrate freedom.

"This year, culture had a great deal to say at Pride. When we talk about culture, we are also talking about respect, visibility and the richness that comes from diversity - values that form part of Torremolinos’ identity. We welcome 1.2 million visitors every year. More than 70 per cent come from other countries around the world, drawn precisely by Torremolinos’ reputation as a place where diversity is, without question, a positive and enriching factor.”